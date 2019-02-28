From the mixed-up files of the Iranian nuclear archive

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has published several papers on what is to be learned from the documents included in Israel’s heist from the Iranian nuclear archive. These papers are by experts on Iran’s nuclear program; they know what they are talking about.

In the most recent of these papers — “The Iranian Nuclear Archive: Implications and Recommendations” — David Albright, Olli Heinonen, and Andrea Stricker summarize what is to be learned from the documents: “The archive documentation supports that rather than ending the Amad program in late 2003, Iran reoriented it to a more disguised, albeit smaller, nuclear weapons program….The archive materials suggest that Iran can produce deliverable nuclear weapons more quickly than earlier assessed.” Other of FDD’s papers on Iran’s nuclear program are linked at the bottom of this one.

On a related note, the invaluable MEMRI has posted a video of IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami speaking last week on IRINN TV (Iran). According to Salami, Iran’s sword has been “drawn out of its sheath” and Iran has plans to break the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and their allies and cleanse the world of their filth. He asserted that the America is distressed and defeated. No matter how you slice it, that’s some big talking from Salami.

More realistically, Salami added: “We will never lay down our weapons… This is who we are. We were not created for this world. We were chosen to wage jihad.”

The video is posted here (tweet below), the transcript here.

These jihadists much preferred working with Barack Obama and the rest of his pliant administration. It is to President Trump’s great credit that he has terminated our participation in the JCPOA and upped the pressure on the Iranian regime to change its ways.