Green Weenie of the Week: The Opera House?

Keen competition once again for Power Line’s coveted Green Weenie Award. PETA, the animal rights wackos, made a strong bid with a Tweet on the birthday of the late, beloved Australian naturalist Steve Irwin that was totally tone deaf even for the fanatics of PETA. The occasion was Google deciding to note Irwin’s birthday with their daily doodle:

But then there’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, because of course she is. You may have heard that a group of schoolchildren confronted Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the subject of climate change the other day, and Sen. Feinstein was not amused. Here’s how The Atlantic described it:

A group of jackbooted tots and aggrieved teenagers showed up at the local office of Dianne Feinstein—85 years old and holding—with the intention of teaching her about climate change and demanding that she vote for the Green New Deal. The resulting encounter was so gonzo that it made Gran Torino look like ThePajama Game. At the 13th hour of a long career, Feinstein did something that the kids weren’t expecting. She took them seriously, and she patiently explained some truths about American political life that they didn’t understand. And then she did the one thing that an old woman isn’t supposed to do. She said that she wasn’t good at her job in spite of being old, but because of it. . . When the young people of the Sunrise Movement arrived at Feinstein’s office, what they had going for them is the kind of perfect and complete understanding of the Green New Deal that only those still freshly acquainted with the worlds of magic and make-believe can achieve.

You can watch the two-minute exchange at the embedded link above if you have time.

Needless to say, this didn’t sit well with the climatistas, who raged at Feinstein on Twitter. And prompted AOC to do a Twitter live feed from her luxury condo kitchen blasting Feinstein, in which she said, among other things, that perhaps people shouldn’t even have children because “there’s scientific consensus that the lives of children will be very difficult.” Now I have to say I am all for AOC not procreating, which is why this slip in an otherwise strong bid disqualifies her from the Green Weenie this time. Anyway, the good folks at American Thinker have more, including a link to her video if you want some amusement.

Despite these valiant efforts, however, we have to give our latest Green Weenie to . . . the Scottish Opera? Nature magazine reports:

Frozen arias for the Anthropocene epoch: A new opera grapples with the impacts of climate change Anthropocene Music: Stuart MacRae; Words: Louise Welsh Scottish Opera; Hackney Empire, 9 February 2019. Stranded in a harsh, isolated environment, a small group of explorers begins to argue. Ultimately, the protagonists sink into despair, with potentially deadly consequences. This plot features in literary masterpieces from William Shakespeare’s 1611 The Tempest to Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein. Now, an opera claiming both works as inspiration harnesses the idea to explore human-driven climate change. Anthropocene, by composer Stuart MacRae and librettist Louise Welsh, is not the first opera to be inspired by environmental catastrophe. Giorgio Battistelli’s 2015 CO 2 , essentially a lecture set to music, was based on the blockbuster documentary featuring Al Gore, An Inconvenient Truth (2006). MacRae’s three-act work is more of a thriller, nodding to science in references to ice cores, the aurora borealis and the human meddling with the environment that is name-checked in the title.

Strangely, the Nature reviewer ends up disappointed by the effort, concluding:

The opera offers the ingredients for an exploration of climate change — extreme weather, scientific enquiry, civilization on the brink of collapse — but overall I feel that an opportunity has been missed to engage with the defining issue of our age. Admittedly, this was not the opera’s stated intention; but, in that case, its title is mere provocation.

I’m sure that, like most opera, it would be vastly improved if they simply translated it into Italian.