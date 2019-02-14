I Told You So!

A couple days ago in my post on “The Laffer Curve of the Left,” I predicted:
MMT is getting some backup from mainstream economists. The incoming president of the American Economics Association, Olivier Blanchard, argued in his presidential address that the costs of public debt might have lower welfare costs than previously thought, which you can bet will be cited by the Krugmanites of the world on behalf of a massive spending spree. . .
Behold today:
Okay, this wasn’t exactly the hardest prediction to make, so don’t go asking me for Super Lotto numbers.