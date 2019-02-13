Ilhan Omar in action: A sickening disgrace

Ilhan Omar questioned Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams at a House Foreign Relations Committee hearing. As Max Boot observes elsewhere on Twitter, she doesn’t seem to realize that Abrams is a leading advocate of human rights and democracy–not a promoter of genocide. She does seem to know, however, that Abrams is a supporter of Israel and the member of a suspect “faith tradition.” Related: The Spectator USA’s Dominic Green channels a day in Omar’s life. Note: The staffers who wrote the questions that Omar can barely read must be something like Communist relics of the Cold War era.
While Rep. Ilhan Omar questioned Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams in a House Foreign Affairs hearing, I got the eery feeling that Rep. Omar had no clue what the Iran-Contra Affair actually was. pic.twitter.com/cKDfYeCKeA
— Mike (@Doranimated) February 13, 2019