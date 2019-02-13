Posted on February 13, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Anti-Semitism, Ilhan Omar, State Department, Trump Foreign Policy, Venezuela

Ilhan Omar in action: A sickening disgrace

Ilhan Omar questioned Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams at a House Foreign Relations Committee hearing. As Max Boot observes elsewhere on Twitter, she doesn’t seem to realize that Abrams is a leading advocate of human rights and democracy–not a promoter of genocide. She does seem to know, however, that Abrams is a supporter of Israel and the member of a suspect “faith tradition.” Related: The Spectator USA’s Dominic Green channels a day in Omar’s life. Note: The staffers who wrote the questions that Omar can barely read must be something like Communist relics of the Cold War era.

