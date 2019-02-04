Ilhan Omar: Terrorist Attacks Are Our Fault!

That headline might overstate the case, but only slightly. In 2013, left-wing activist (now Congresswoman) Ilhan Omar was interviewed by Ahmed Tharwat, who–for some reason–had a television show on public television in Minnesota. What sort of a guy is Tharwat? His Facebook page includes this delusional headline: “Winston Churchill killed as many as the worst genocidal dictators of the 20th Century, says Indian politician.”

So that’s the context. Omar’s interview took place in the immediate aftermath of the 2013 attack on a Kenyan shopping mall by the Islamic terrorist group al Shabaab, which originated in Omar’s Somalia. Hence the interview. I wrote about that horrific terrorist attack here and elsewhere. The al Shabaab attack was brutal, as I reported:

Soldiers told of the horrific torture meted out by terrorists in the Nairobi mall massacre yesterday with claims hostages were dismembered, had their eyes gouged out and were left hanging from hooks in the ceiling. Men were said to have been castrated and had fingers removed with pliers before being blinded and hanged. Children were found dead in the food court fridges with knives still embedded in their bodies, it was claimed.

Photos at the link confirm the horror of the Islamic terrorist attack. It is revealing to compare the appalling facts of the shopping mall attack with the dispassionate, liberal treatment it got from Ilhan Omar and her host.

You really should watch the whole thing if you are interested in Ms. Omar’s role in contemporary politics. The short version is that she blamed the U.S.–her country, ostensibly–for al Shabaab’s shopping center massacre. Omar said:

Usually most people want to not look internal and see what their actions that makes another react. For us, it’s always ‘I must have not done anything. Why is it happening to me?’ Nobody wants to take accountability of how these are byproducts of the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs.

Right. Al Shabaab massacred dozens at a Kenyan shopping mall because of “the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs.” How does that work, exactly? Don’t look to Ilhan for a coherent explanation. She isn’t very bright. More important, she has chosen a side, and it isn’t ours.

Sadly, Omar is not alone. The socialist it-girl, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is swooning over the notorious British anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn: