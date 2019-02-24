Loose Ends (69)

• Apparently something called “The Oscars” are on right now. The only “Oscar” I care about are the ones followed by “Meyer Weiners,” or “Robertson.”

• Did you hear un-funnyman Bill Maher say that Blue states “have chef Wolfgang Puck, they [Red states] have Chef Boyardee. Our roofs have solar panels, theirs have last year’s Christmas lights.”

First of all, Wolfgang Puck!?!? He’s so 1990s. Second, the only reason those solar panels work in blue states is because of the natural gas backup power supplied mostly from red states. But seriously Bill, dude—careful here. If you keep going with references like Wolfgang Puck, the millennials, stupid as they are, may start to figure out your cover as a double-agent for the Trump 2020 campaign. You need to be more subtle than this!

• Jussie Smollett’s business plan? I’m a huge fan of John McWhorter of Columbia University, whom I don’t write about often enough here. While he would resist being called a conservative, he clearly dissents from the party line on racial issues, and he throws down on CNN’s helplessly overmatched Don Lemon on the Smollett hoax: