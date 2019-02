I will be on Howie Carr’s radio show at 4:30 Eastern, talking about the State of the Union and the latest Elizabeth Warren fiasco. Then, at 6:45 Eastern, I will be on The Evening Edit with Liz MacDonald on Fox Business, talking about President Trump’s discussion of socialism and Venezuela in the SOTU, and the Democrats’ responses thereto.

It should be fun, please tune in! You should be able to listen online to the Howie Carr show here.