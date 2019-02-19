Media Alert

I will be on Fox Business at 5:45 Central, 6:45 Eastern with Liz MacDonald, discussing the embarrassment that Venezuela’s failed socialist regime has become for American would-be socialists–who nevertheless seem determined to defend Maduro’s corrupt, oppressive regime. President Trump has rightly focused on the Venezuelan catastrophe in denouncing the Democrats’ drift toward socialism, and many Democrats–shockingly, one would think–appear to be lining up behind Maduro.
