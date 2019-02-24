Ole Miss basketball players kneel during Anthem

I believe that college basketball has been free of kneel-downs during the National Anthem. Yesterday, however, eight players on the University of Mississippi men’s basketball team knelt in protest as the Anthem was played. Two more joined them as the song concluded.

The players say they knelt to protest two “Confederate” groups, Confederate 901 and Hiwaymen, that came to campus. The two groups were protesting the stripping away in recent years of Confederate symbols at the University.

Mississippi’s basketball coach Kermit Davis explained:

This was all about the hate groups that came to our community that tried to spread racism and bigotry. It’s created a lot of tension for our campus. Our players made an emotional decision to show these people they’re not welcome on our campus. We respect our players’ freedom and ability to do that.

I respect the freedom of “Confederate” groups to protest and the freedom of players to protest against these groups. As for sympathy, I have none for the “Confederates.” I have some for the basketball players, assuming the kneeling will be a one-shot deal.

On the one hand, it seems silly to protest during the playing of the Anthem of the country that vanquished the Confederacy. One the other hand, the players wanted a means of protest that would capture attention and convey the full extent of their disgust.

The kneeling satisfied these criteria. I wish they had found another way but respect their freedom to choose as they did.

When he took over as Ole Miss basketball coach, Davis said his squad would be “a respectful team that respects the flag and the national anthem.” I understand why he made an exception yesterday, but hope his team will make good on that promise once the “Confederates” leave.