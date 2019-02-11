Omar Goes Too Far [Update: Omar Apologizes, Sort Of]

Today Congresswoman Ilhan Omar carried her anti-semitism too far, drawing an explicit rebuke from Nancy Pelosi. First, Omar tweeted a familiar anti-Semitic trope: support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins.”

It's all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 https://t.co/KatcXJnZLV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2019



In response to a question, she explained that AIPAC has bought Congress:



Actually, AIPAC doesn’t make political contributions.

Finally, she retweeted a criticism that included a reference to hook-nosed Jews. Her intent in doing so was not clear, and she later deleted the retweet:

3. Did she not read the full tweet? pic.twitter.com/0Ikkjt6edO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 11, 2019



That was too much for Nancy Pelosi. She tweeted a remarkably blunt reproof of the freshman Congresswoman:

In our conversation today, Congresswoman Omar and I agreed that we must use this moment to move forward as we reject anti-Semitism in all forms. https://t.co/UpZA3DNgQs pic.twitter.com/1Z6rH65e3M — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 11, 2019



The caption of the leadership statement says it all: “Democratic Leadership Statement on Anti-Semitic Comments of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.” Will that finish Omar’s political career? It should, but probably won’t.

UPDATE: Rep. Omar has released a statement that includes a grudging apology:

My intention is never to offend my constituents or Jewish Americans as a whole. We have to always be willing to step back and think through criticism, just as I expect people to hear me when others attack me for my identity. This is why I unequivocally apologize.

I’m not sure who has attacked Omar “for her identity,” but she apparently thinks that is relevant. Iowahawk parodied Omar’s apology. It’s not a laughing matter, but ridicule is good: