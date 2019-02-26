Report: Anthony Weiner finds his calling

Anthony Weiner has always had an eye for the main chance. Now, with his options rather limited, Weiner’s main chance apparently resides in the marijuana business. This, at least, is what the Daily Mail is reporting:
Anthony Weiner is swapping politics for the marijuana business and told a potential investor to downplay his ‘sexual stuff’, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.
The convicted sex offender, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexting a 15-year-old girl after DailyMail.com exposed his sexual correspondence with the teen, was pictured on Friday having a breakfast meeting in downtown Manhattan.
Weiner, casually dressed and wearing his favorite Mets baseball cap, chatted for around 30 minutes with an unidentified man at Peet’s Coffee in Union Square, just steps from his former luxury apartment building.
Weiner, 54, is currently living at a halfway house in the Bronx after being released early from jail for good behavior. He was sentenced to 21 months in a Massachusetts prison in November 2017.
A source told DailyMail.com: ‘Weiner was advising the other man on how to approach investors and said, ”Tell them you have this great venture and then be like, I know the perfect guy”.
‘Weiner appeared to be referring to himself and explaining how to get other money on board but conceal his involvement.’
The source told DailyMail.com: ‘Weiner said how his ”sexual stuff” shouldn’t matter and how he could be in the background, behind-the-scenes.’
The source also said Weiner mentioned ‘talking to people in Colorado and California’ and ‘Chinese manufacturing’.
‘It. . .became obvious that Weiner was talking about a weed-related business,’ the insider said.
If this report is true, I wonder whether Weiner’s contemplated involvement in selling marijuana would be consistent with the terms of his probation. According to the Daily Mail:
As a convicted felony sex offender, it does not appear likely that Weiner would be able to own a marijuana business – however it is unclear whether the laws apply to investment.
The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment to DailyMail.com and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, where Weiner was sentenced, had not responded at the time of publication.
Cannabis attorney Aaron Pelley told DailyMail.com that generally a federal ex-convict who is on probation cannot engage in the marijuana business as it is considered illegal at a federal level.
However the attorney said it is subject to the exact conditions of an individual’s probation officer and the prosecutor’s office.
From politics to pushing weed. I can’t say it’s a natural progression, but it’s not an unnatural one either.
In Weiner’s case, I agree with a friend who quips that with so many scumbags already in the marijuana business the sexting former congressman will fit right in.