The case of AOC’s scrubbed FAQs

Earlier this week I retrieved Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Frequently Asked Questions about her Green New Deal resolution from the memory hole down which she had deposited it. I posted the document here via Scribd. I sarcastically observed that a close reading showed it to satirize the Democrats’ bold new project to save the planet from destruction.

On Friday night AOC adviser Robert Hockett actually claimed that the document was the work of unfriendly hands (video below). He blamed it on the usual suspects. How did they post it on AOC’s site? I don’t know any Republicans this clever.

Hockett’s story harks back to the time Anthony Weiner claimed “Lewd photo was hack,” as the 2011 Politico headline had it. Reminder: It wasn’t. The photo was Weiner’s.

Team AOC appears not to have its story straight. Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff acknowledges the document was posted by AOC (tweet below). The document, however, was allegedly posted in error. It was unfinished. It was, you might say, half-baked.

AOC's chief of staff says that the FAQ published to the website two days ago was published by mistake. https://t.co/p9ujzEy6yf — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) February 9, 2019

In good journalistic style, the Washington Examiner’s Susan Ferrechio now relates “The mysterious case of AOC’s scrubbed ‘Green New Deal’ details.” Clown show, indeed.

