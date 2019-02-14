The funding bill: how the Senate voted

The funding bill passed the Senate 83-16. Richard Burr of North Carolina did not vote.

Of the 16 “no” votes, 11 were cast by Republicans. They are:

Mike Braun (Ind.)

Tom Cotton (Ark.)

Ted Cruz (Tex.)

Josh Hawley (Mo.)

James M. Inhofe (Okla.)

Mike Lee (Utah)

Rand Paul (Ky.)

Marco Rubio (Fla.)

Ben Sasse (Neb.)

Tim Scott (S.C.)

Patrick Toomey (Pa.)

Four of the five Democrats who voted no are presidential candidates. They are:

Cory Booker (N.J.)

Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.)

Kamala Harris (Calif.)

Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)

These four were joined by Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Amy Klobuchar voted for the bill. So did Bernie Sanders.