The Power Line Show, Ep. 110: After the Flight 93 Election

Just in time for your Monday morning commute, we offer a show looking back on Michael Anton’s controversial 2016 essay “The Flight 93 Election” which was compared to Tom Paine’s Common Sense as a tract that grabbed the public imagination. Michael is back now with a new book, After the Flight 93 Election: The Vote That Saved America and What We Still Have to Lose. I caught up with Michael Sunday afternoon, and he brings us up to date on the Flight 93 thesis two years into the Trump presidency, with observations on where conservatism needs to go next, the growing threat from a militant left, and what kind of person is necessary to succeed Trump in the fullness of time. Bonus question: Is America going the way of ancient Rome? You’ll have to listen to the end to find out.

The first brief bumper tune today is the appropriately named (for today’s topic) “Prep for Flight” by David Newman (it’s from a film soundtrack—bonus points for knowing without looking it up), and we exit with “People Everywhere Just Want to Be Free” from the Rascals, which also fits our main theme in this episode.

As always, listen below or from our hosts at Ricochet. And as we never tire of reminding everyone, you can subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (but only if you leave a 5-star review, please!).