To the attention of Ilhan Omar

Mark Mellman is the prominent Democrat who has taken the helm of the Democratic Majority for Israel. The group is new and badly needed. It resists the tide that is sweeping the Democratic Party toward anti-Semitic haters of Israel such as Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib et al. Jonathan Martin covered the birth of the new group for the New York Times here (accessible here via Outline).

I wrote about one of Omar’s recent diatribes against Israel as a Jewish state in “Ilhan Omar: Why I hate Israel, cont’d.” Mellman has a more concise take in the tweet below. Maybe Omar’s hometown newspaper can use it in the event that it ever gets around to covering Omar’s hate spree.