Videos of the Week

If you want to know how badly the the Jussie Smollett hoax is hurting the left, just take in how The Daily Show is trying to minimize it with some (well-deserved) comedy:

And this is also pretty funny (though I am sure it will outrage humorless leftists—which is to say leftists):

Finally, our Feel Good Headline of the Day, which came in too late for the Week in Pictures:

For all the buzz about pea protein and lab-grown burgers, Americans are set to eat more meat in 2018 than ever before. To be precise, the average consumer will eat 222.2 pounds of red meat and poultry this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), surpassing a record set in 2004. Meanwhile, domestic production will surpass 100 billion pounds for the first time, as livestock owners expand their herds on the back of cheap feed grain. Although the USDA’s per-capita measure isn’t a true gauge of consumption, it serves as a common proxy. It shows egg demand reaching an all-time high as well in 2018. Dairy items like cheese and butter also have been growing in popularity.

That’s ‘Murica, man.