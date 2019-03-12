Posted on March 12, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Is, Like, a Valley Girl, Or, You Know, Like, Whatever

I’ve referred to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a Valley Girl before. That characterization is validated by this montage produced by our friends at Grabien. Taken from her appearance at SXSW in Austin, it documents her 71 “likes,” her 34 “you knows,” and her five “whatevers.” The woman is both ill-informed and unusually inarticulate, not to say, much of the time, incoherent. Here is the Valley Girl before an admiring audience:

