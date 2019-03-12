AOC Is, Like, a Valley Girl, Or, You Know, Like, Whatever

I’ve referred to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a Valley Girl before. That characterization is validated by this montage produced by our friends at Grabien. Taken from her appearance at SXSW in Austin, it documents her 71 “likes,” her 34 “you knows,” and her five “whatevers.” The woman is both ill-informed and unusually inarticulate, not to say, much of the time, incoherent. Here is the Valley Girl before an admiring audience:
- Subscribe now!... Get rid of ADs!Support Power Line...VIP MembershipPresentsPower Line
-
Most Read on Power Line
-
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Mind
- American Thinker
- Ann Althouse
- Belmont Club
- Churchill Project
- Claremont Institute
- Dartblog
- Federalist
- Gatestone Institute
- Hoover Institution
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Legal Insurrection
- Library of Law and Liberty
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- RealClearPolitics
- Ricochet
- Roger L. Simon
- Steyn Online
- Tim Blair
- Urgent Agenda
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-