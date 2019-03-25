Best Mueller Reactions

I was sure this must be a fake Twitter account, but it has the Blue Check Mark, so. . .

Dan Rather has to be the least-self aware person in the history of media, and that’s saying something. Or he’s trolling himself.

Meanwhile, some very clever person offers this mashup:

Next, some new polls results—from surveys taken before the summary of the Mueller Report came out yesterday—show Trump’s re-election prospects looking up:

A majority of registered voters in a new poll say they would consider voting President Trump into a second term. Fifty-four percent in the Hill-HarrisX survey released Monday said they would think about voting for Trump, though 46 percent of registered voters said they would not even consider casting a ballot for the president.

Also, be sure to see the Media Research Center’s compilation of the media’s “greatest hits” in their coverage of “collusion” over the last two years.