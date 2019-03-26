Blowin’ (briefly) in the NPR wind

I posted the audio of Harmeet Dhillon’s appearance on Democrat State Radio’s All Things Considered this past Sunday night to discuss the end of the Mueller affair here yesterday. I noted the brevity of the interview. I claimed almost to hear the interviewer pleading “no más.” Harmeet tweeted out my post, reporting that NPR, as she calls it, edited the interview down from 10 minutes to three minutes. As John might put it, Harmeet was as welcome as ants at a picnic. If you listen to the interview, which you can access via the post linked at Harmeet’s tweet, you can hear why. The NPR baloney meets Harmeet’s relentless grinder. That’s not the way it’s supposed to be. That’s just the way it is.

I’m flattered to be compared to a meat grinder to NPR’s baloney in this blog. NPR cut 10 min. to 3 min. when I refused to honor their biased and false premises such as should @realdonaldtrump apologize to Mueller? Blowin' in the NPR wind https://t.co/OvU0uIYZr3 via @powerlineUS — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 25, 2019