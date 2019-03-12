Caracas goes dry

Bloomberg has a vivid story on one of the incidental effects of Venezuela going dark: it’s going dry too. Its water system, designed to run on electricity, has now become at least intermittently inoperable.

Bloomberg quotes Norberto Bausson, the head of state utility Hidrocapital in the 1990s. “As of this morning, this system hasn’t been restarted yet,” Bausson said yesterday. “The supply of water for the city is at risk.” The dystopian fantasies of leftist authors such as Margaret Atwood somehow missed this eventuality.

And yet, as John says, “prominent Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are trying to protect Maduro, so as to keep Venezuelans in poverty forever. But, hey–who cares about the victims of socialism? Certainly not American socialists.”

Via InstaPundit (“Life under late socialism”).