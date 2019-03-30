“Clean” Energy? What’s That?

Shills for wind- and solar-derived energy refer to such sources as “green” or “clean.” But are they really? In what sense? And compared to what? This video by the Clear Energy Alliance makes the case that wind and solar energy are not notably cleaner than fossil fuels, pollution from which has declined rapidly.

Actually, the video is understated. It could have been more hard-hitting, I think, with a sharper focus on the (African and Chinese) mining and (Chinese) manufacturing that go into producing wind turbines and solar panels. If you think those processes are “clean,” you probably also think Beto O’Rourke is a serious presidential candidate. Still, if you want to learn more about energy issues this is a good place to start: