Dems knot gonna do it

The House Democratic Caucus is in a knot over Ilhan Omar and the possible resolution condemning anti-Semitism that she elicited. The original draft resolution was a joke to begin with; it is already ancient history. The vapid substitute resolution condemning hate in all the manifest forms recognized by identity politics is struggling to be born. The caucus is resolved to be unresolved for the time being.

Something reeks in the Democratic Party. Politico takes us inside the caucus meeting today in this story. It was tension city. Steve might invite us to pass the popcorn and contemplate the internal strife among our opponents. In this case, however, there is nothing amusing about it.