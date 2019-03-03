Ilhan Unbound

Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, slammed Ilhan Omar for anti-Semitism on Friday. He didn’t mince words:

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Friday for suggesting that pro-Israel politicians hold “allegiance to a foreign country” and demanded the freshman congresswoman apologize for her “vile anti-Semitic slur.” “I welcome debate in Congress based on the merits of policy, but it’s unacceptable and deeply offensive to call into question the loyalty of fellow American citizens because of their political views, including support for the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Engel said in a statement released Friday evening. “Her comments were outrageous and deeply hurtful, and I ask that she retract them, apologize, and commit to making her case on policy issues without resorting to attacks that have no place in the Foreign Affairs Committee or the House of Representatives,” the New York Democrat continued.

Far from apologizing, Omar has continued her onslaught. Her Twitter feed portrays her as a constant victim. A few hours ago, she unleashed this tweet storm:

Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that! https://t.co/gglAS4FVJW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019



So…did someone ask Omar to “have allegiance” or “pledge support” to another country? No, that is what she has accused American Jews of doing.

I have not mischaracterized our relationship with Israel, I have questioned it and that has been clear from my end. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019



Omar is misquoting Nita Lowey, who didn’t say Omar “mischaracterized our relationship with Israel,” but rather that she “mischaracterize[d] support for Israel.” Which is true.

I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019



I doubt that a single person has told Omar that she is anti-American if she is not pro-Israel. I do think she is anti-American, but for different reasons.

My Americanness is questioned by the President and the @GOP on a daily basis, yet my colleagues remain silent. I know what it means to be American and no one will ever tell me otherwise. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019



So she complains that her fellow House Democrats aren’t sticking up for her against fictitious criticisms.

Bret Stephens weighed in and drew a retort from Omar:

People do every single day, and no I haven’t attached pro-Isreal Americans. I have questioned our politics! You want to paint every word I say as such, and that’s more of your problem. https://t.co/KxhRlfYRfq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019



She most certainly has attacked pro-Israel Americans. She says their support is “all about the Benjamins,” i.e., they have been bought off, and that they prioritize loyalty to Israel over the U.S.

Being opposed to Netanyahu and the occupation is not the same as being anti-Semitic. I am grateful to the many Jewish allies who have spoken out and said the same. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019



Now it’s just about disagreeing with Israel’s Prime Minister. Right?

We must be willing to combat hate of all kinds while also calling out oppression of all kinds. I will do my best to live up to that. I hope my colleagues will join me in doing the same. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019



So the most hateful member of the House says it is all about combating hate–never mind that she is the one who is propagating it. And she suggests that her House colleagues aren’t up to her anti-hate standard.

I think the most charitable interpretation of Ilhan Omar’s actions is that she is not intelligent, and lives in a parallel universe. Of all the dumb things she has done, attacking fellow House Democrats from a position of presumed moral superiority is among the dumbest.