Posted on March 3, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Unbound

Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, slammed Ilhan Omar for anti-Semitism on Friday. He didn’t mince words:

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Friday for suggesting that pro-Israel politicians hold “allegiance to a foreign country” and demanded the freshman congresswoman apologize for her “vile anti-Semitic slur.”

“I welcome debate in Congress based on the merits of policy, but it’s unacceptable and deeply offensive to call into question the loyalty of fellow American citizens because of their political views, including support for the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Engel said in a statement released Friday evening.

“Her comments were outrageous and deeply hurtful, and I ask that she retract them, apologize, and commit to making her case on policy issues without resorting to attacks that have no place in the Foreign Affairs Committee or the House of Representatives,” the New York Democrat continued.

Far from apologizing, Omar has continued her onslaught. Her Twitter feed portrays her as a constant victim. A few hours ago, she unleashed this tweet storm:


So…did someone ask Omar to “have allegiance” or “pledge support” to another country? No, that is what she has accused American Jews of doing.


Omar is misquoting Nita Lowey, who didn’t say Omar “mischaracterized our relationship with Israel,” but rather that she “mischaracterize[d] support for Israel.” Which is true.


I doubt that a single person has told Omar that she is anti-American if she is not pro-Israel. I do think she is anti-American, but for different reasons.


So she complains that her fellow House Democrats aren’t sticking up for her against fictitious criticisms.

Bret Stephens weighed in and drew a retort from Omar:


She most certainly has attacked pro-Israel Americans. She says their support is “all about the Benjamins,” i.e., they have been bought off, and that they prioritize loyalty to Israel over the U.S.


Now it’s just about disagreeing with Israel’s Prime Minister. Right?


So the most hateful member of the House says it is all about combating hate–never mind that she is the one who is propagating it. And she suggests that her House colleagues aren’t up to her anti-hate standard.

I think the most charitable interpretation of Ilhan Omar’s actions is that she is not intelligent, and lives in a parallel universe. Of all the dumb things she has done, attacking fellow House Democrats from a position of presumed moral superiority is among the dumbest.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line