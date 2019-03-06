Democrats can no longer stand forthrightly against anti-Semitism, even when doing so in a vague approximation that is itself something of a joke represents a mealymouthed resolution of a current political problem. The problem, of course, is Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism.

I am referring to the draft resolution drafted by Democratic leadership that I posted here yesterday. Now the AP reports: “[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced in a meeting of leading Democrats late Tuesday that the text [of the draft resolution] will be updated to include anti-Muslim bias, according to a senior Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. Other Democrats said an outpouring of support for Omar prompted leaders to consider broadening the measure to avoid dissension.”

Democratic leadership had expected the vote on the original draft resolution to take place today. Now, Politico reports, they hope to hold the vote tomorrow.

Democrats cannot simply denounce the anti-Semitism expressed by Omar without ritual obeisance to the identity politics that drives their party, and Omar’s anti-Semitism has elicited an outpouring of support. That seems to me the obvious reading of “the outpouring of support for Omar.” Now Democratic leadership in the House will not stop until they craft a resolution that Omar herself can support.

As the old song goes, let’s call the whole thing off.

Quotabe quote (House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in the Politico article): “What we’re against is hate, prejudice, bigotry, white supremacy, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism.”