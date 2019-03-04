Loose Ends (70)

• Climate change watch: Los Angeles just experienced a February in which the temperature never reached 70 degrees for the first time in recorded history (LA temperature records go back about 130 years). And the midwest is in the grips of another bone-chilling polar vortex, because the damn groundhog lied.

• Meanwhile, in other climate news, did you know climate change is causing an increase in kidney disease, because climate change is the all powerful force that can do everything. It’s amazing Captain Climate Change isn’t a Marvel Universe character. It’s more powerful than Kronos or the dark matter that holds the universe together. (Until climate change destroys the universe of course.)

• And still speaking of climate change, as we noted here some time last week, Sen. Dianne Feinstein got roasted alive by the climatistas for belittling the Green New Deal. Saturday Night Live rigged up a sketch about it but I am told cut it from the show on account of time constraints (I have no idea—SNL is way past my bedtime these days). But it lives on at YouTube:

• As if you needed one more reason to stop caring about the Olympics:

Breakdancing tipped for inclusion at Paris 2024 Olympics Breakdancing is one of four additional sports expected to be included at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris along with surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding, sources indicated Wednesday.

But according to the complete story at least they drew the line at including petanque. (I had to look it up.)

• The good people at the indispensable Retraction Watch report that a widely-cited study that gays lost as much as 12 years of life expectancy when they lived in regions high in animus toward gays has been fully retracted. Why such a preposterous finding could have been thought plausible in the first place is beyond me. I’m sure the mainstream media will correct the record on this right away.