Posted on March 31, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ocasio-Cortez’s History Lesson

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wallows in ignorance the depth of which is hard to fathom. The fact that this woman graduated from high school and college is an ongoing rebuke to our educational system. Her most recent howler related to the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms in office. AOC helpfully explained that it was passed in order to prevent the re-election of Franklin Roosevelt:


As pretty much everyone knows, the 22nd Amendment didn’t prevent Roosevelt from being re-elected. He was elected to the presidency four times and died in office. The amendment was ratified in 1951, six years after Roosevelt’s death.

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised. AOC’s ignorance of history helps to explain how she can be a socialist.

