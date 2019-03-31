Ocasio-Cortez’s History Lesson

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wallows in ignorance the depth of which is hard to fathom. The fact that this woman graduated from high school and college is an ongoing rebuke to our educational system. Her most recent howler related to the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms in office. AOC helpfully explained that it was passed in order to prevent the re-election of Franklin Roosevelt:

According to AOC, Congress amended the Constitution to prevent FDR from being re-elected: "They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt dd not get reelected." (Reminder, FDR died in office in 1945; the 22nd Amendment came in 1947) pic.twitter.com/DImHj0caVy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 31, 2019



As pretty much everyone knows, the 22nd Amendment didn’t prevent Roosevelt from being re-elected. He was elected to the presidency four times and died in office. The amendment was ratified in 1951, six years after Roosevelt’s death.

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised. AOC’s ignorance of history helps to explain how she can be a socialist.