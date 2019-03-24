Omar CAIRies on in LA

Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared as the featured fundraiser for the CAIR Los Angeles chapter in Woodland Hills last night. CAIR is of course the fake civil rights organization and Muslim Brotherhood front/Hamas affiliate. Omar did not disappoint. She CAIRied on in her accustomed fashion. Omar, incidentally, told a mythical CAIR founding story in her remarks last night. I have posted the video below.

Toward the end of her remarks last night (at about 18:00), Omar alluded to her criticism of Saudi Arabia in connection with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Omar presented herself as a neutral critic of all countries that abuse human rights. I think she has missed quite a few so far, and she has certainly missed the heart of the subject when it comes to Saudi Arabia. If this was also intended to explain her focus on the Jewish state, it fell a bit short. Omar is a raving Islamist supporter of BDS with a focus on the alleged failings of the Jewish state, but she isn’t too crazy about the United States either.

Last night Omar compared her own experience in Congress so far to that of Muhammad. And that’s not all. Moses was in the mix too. “We might be headed to the promised land of speaking the truth,” she proclaimed, “and finding our external liberty once we internally liberate ourselves.”

As always, however, Omar portrayed herself — a Somali Muslim refugee to the United States from a Kenyan camp — as a victim. “Here’s the truth. Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen,” Omar said. “Frankly,” she declared, “I’m tired of it and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it.” At around 11:30, she depicts the denial of hospital services to herself and other Muslims. She conjured a parade of horribles.

Omar also presented herself as a messenger of love, but she is an ardent hater. I commented on her love shtick in this RCP column.

The video is 21 minutes long. It’s a slog. Omar is an attractive woman until she opens her mouth. Listening to Omar is not a pleasant experience. It is an ordeal. I can only say that attention must be paid.