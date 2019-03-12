Omar explains

I don’t think there is anything funny about Ilhan Omar. She’s as funny as a crutch, to borrow the old saying. She is unfunny in manifold ways. One of them is her lying. In her interview with Tim Alberta for “The Democrats’ dilemma,” Omar disparaged the sainted Barack Obama by asserting that in critical respects he was as bad as Trump is. She then denied the accuracy of the quote on Twitter while posting the audio clip that proved the accuracy of Alberta’s quote. Is she stupid? If so, it would be one of her more attractive traits.

When Alberta pushed back, Omar deleted the tweet without expression of regret or apology. She just sought to avoid further self-embarrassment while availing herself of the Orwellian memory hole. John wrote about it here over the weekend. Omar also found the memory hole of use in the matter of Nicholas Sandmann.

In the video below, Omar now explains the difference between Obama and Trump. As the old song by the ladies of Joy of Cooking has it, “Laugh, Don’t Laugh.”

Via David Rutz/Washington Free Beacon.