Resolution zero

To deal with the political fallout from Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic deep thoughts, the Dems are still working on a resolution all their members can get behind. That includes their Jew-hating subcaucus. The work has been farmed out to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel. Omar of course is now the most famous member of the committee and Engel won’t quit until he has a resolution Omar can support. “I wouldn’t say it was finalized, but I would say we’re moving closer,” Engel reportedly said upon his departure from the emergency meeting in Speaker Pelosi’s office Wednesday night.

Engel’s rewrite of the resolution must be “moving closer” to absolute zero in which everything (and therefore nothing) is condemned, disapproved, or mentioned in unfavorable terms. David Burge seems to get the drift.