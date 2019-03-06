Supply-Side Racism in Action

As someone pointed out in the aftermath of Jussie Smollett hoax, the demand for racism now exceeds the supply, so we have to resort to made-up racism to satisfy the demand for leftists to feel outraged and indignant.

• Yesterday we mentioned that Will Smith was being criticized for being “not black enough” to play Venus and Serena Williams’s father in an upcoming biopic. You might think this was limited to the crazed Twitterati, but in fact the “controversy” made it to the BBC, which demonstrates once again the “Beebs” atrocious news judgment:

Will Smith ‘casting as Richard Williams’ sparks colourism debate Richard Williams, 77, coached his daughters to become two of the world’s greatest tennis players, despite having no previous experience of the game. But Smith’s reported casting in the film has angered critics, who say he is too light-skinned for the part. Colourism is a form of discrimination against dark-skinned people in favour of those with lighter skin from the same race.

• Then there’s this:

Mayor believed she was the victim of a hate crime victim after ‘yellow, sticky substance’ is found on her car but cops discover it’s simply POLLEN A mayor believed she was the victim of a hate crime after finding a ‘sticky, yellow substance’ on her car which later turned out to be pollen. Police investigated the claims made by Lamar Mayor Darnell Byrd McPherson, who reported that someone sprayed her 2017 Symphony Silver Hyundai Elantra Sport with a residue outside their home on February 7. The Mayor of the South Carolina town also claimed her husband’s soft-top 1998 Buick Roadmaster had been sprayed with a substance which ‘got in all of the grooves’ of the gray sedan. Newsweek reported that McPherson had returned to her home and claimed her husband “went out to the car to get some things out of the garage. He says, “Somebody’s painted your car!.”‘ In a statement to WPDE-TV before police investigated the incident, the mayor said: ‘During the 70s, crosses were burned in the yard of our home when my mother was involved with the civil rights movement. ‘Again, we are grateful the person or persons did not try to take our lives but the culprits will be identified and prosecuted. Love conquers hate and my husband and I refuse to be intimidated by those who perpetrated this act of vandalism which I classify as an act of hatred.’

• Meanwhile, David Corn, a nasty piece of work who writes for Mother Jones, posted on Twitter that he spotted some anti-AOC graffiti in the Phoenix airport. And that’s when the fun began:

Heh. Corn is getting turned into popcorn (heh) on Twitter, but refuses to post a pic. This is the only thing he will offer:

That’s it? That’s his “evidence”? He’s going to have to do better than that if he wants to be believed. How often do you see restroom graffiti any more? Most people these days just post their graffiti on Twitter while they’re in airport bathrooms. Stay tuned.

• Chaser—surely this person must be a Titania McGrath satirist, I thought, but no, this person appears to be for real: