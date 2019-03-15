The Folly of “Green” Energy, Part MCVII

It is remarkable how alleged environmentalism can gather an almost infinite number of bad policies under a single umbrella. I wrote here about the folly of “biomass,” a fancy term for Europeans burning low-quality American trees. Why do they do it? Because of legal requirements to obtain a specified percentage of energy from “renewable” sources, while only politically favored energy sources–like American wood–count as renewable. “Green” energy policies couldn’t be more cynical or more nakedly mercenary. Follow the link for details.

This is a good, short video from the BBC that elaborates on how wood from the Southern states winds up being burned in the U.K. in the name of environmentalism. It is well worth two minutes of your time. The question is: can you find anything “green” in this inefficient–not to say insane–process?

Green energy is the 21st century’s biggest and most laughable scam.

One more thing: if it occurred to you that burning wood is not exactly cutting-edge technology, you are correct. From my earlier post, linked above: