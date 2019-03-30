The Week in Pictures: Smollett Favors Edition

The ink was barely dry on the Mueller Report when the news broke that Jussie Smollett effect a breakout worthy of Houdini. Maybe it wasn’t a breakout as much as it was a case of the Foxx guarding the hoax-house. But we’re not done with the Mueller Report beat down on the Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself). Nosiree Bob! And the Green Nude Eel is still on the loose, despite a Senate vote exposing how slippery the whole thing is.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . this is in fact who you think it is. . .