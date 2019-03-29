Ammo Grrrll is celebrating an anniversary, but I think we are the ones who should be celebrating: THE COLUMN TURNS FIVE. She writes:

Historically, March has always meant St. Patrick’s Day, depressing hockey-tournament blizzards in Minnesota just when you thought winter was ending, and the NCAA March Madness tournaments. And now the world must add: the anniversary of my “Thoughts From the Ammo Line” column on Power Line! And this anniversary is a special one. For whatever reason, we seem to get especially enthused about anniversaries and birthdays that end in “5” or “0”.

At this stage of life, I am just as pleased to live to an age ending in “1” or “9” or anything in between. A dear friend dealing with an extremely ill but resilient kitty cat welcomed us to her home the other night. She pointed in sweeping Vanna style to the plucky, comeback cat sitting on the couch and said, “Look who’s still alive!” I suggested that as our late, late middle-aged friendship group ages, that should be the central theme of all of our gatherings. I’m designing cocktail napkins with that sentiment on them.

For four straight years, I have reprised the story of how I came to be standing in ammo lines and then how I got the column. I am tired of telling it; it is featured at the beginning of all three of my column-compilations, Ammo Grrrll Hits the Target, Ammo Grrrll Aims True and Ammo Grrrll Returns Fire. Buy one, two, or all of them. Nothing says “Happy Anniversary, Ammo Grrrll,” like a 5-Star Review on Amazon and the massive $6.00 profit I make off each book! Woohoo! Starbucks’ Iced Caramel Macchiato for me (small size) tomorrow! Thank you.

To celebrate my 5th anniversary The Worst Hitler Ever recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. And something else happened that I can’t quite recall since it was several days ago: Oh, yeah, it’s coming back to me now – the Mueller report concluded that President Trump is not a Russian agent and there was NO COLLUSION with Putin to snatch the election from the rightful greedy grasping hands of Hillary Clinton. She managed to blow that lock of a predicted landslide election all by her lonesome! It’s almost as if the losing loser who called ME a Deplorable lost twice. Or three times, counting her loss to Barack Hussein Obama. Four, if you count her marriage to Bill “Cigar Boy” Clinton. I could go on…

As if that weren’t enough to make me dance like no one was watching, Creepy Porn Lawyer, CNN Super-Star, and Democrat Presidential timber Michael Avenatti was arrested both for extorting Nike and for stealing money from clients. Can it get any better than that?

Well, yes, it can. For frosting on a Death by Chocolate Cake, Rachel Maddow cried because her President is not a Russian agent. Suh-weet! Suck it up, Buttercup!

John Brennan – who looks like the spawn of Helen Thomas and Satan (they dated in high school) – is going to need some kind of Brillo pad and Lava soap even to begin to wash all the egg off his face. And, of course, he is not alone. Dried egg all round.

But the Spin Doctors and Lying Liars Who Lie have been working feverishly for several days. Two main themes have emerged from the leftist losers on the losing side: ONE: “Hey, what about the obstruction?” and TWO: “The media did a super-duper, bang-up job of covering this two-year debacle.” The really deranged add, “Mueller must also be a compromised Russian agent. It goes without saying that Barr is.” Oh my.

I watched my new (imperfect, wrong on immigration) hero, Lindsey Graham, star of the Kavanaugh hearings, in a terrific news conference. He gave fair warning that “now it’s our turn.” When it came time for the Q and A, not one trained seal in the press corps addressed a single thing he had spoken about. The first THREE tedious, repetitive questions were all about “obstruction” and I left the room.

Word of the day is now “obstruction” instead of “collusion,” which the New Urban Dictionary now defines as: “THAT didn’t work; please try again.” And, please, for the sake of our collective sanity, give these brain-dead babbling bimbos of both sexes a new catchphrase for “Is this the beginning of the end?” You can YouTube those words and find President Trump has been at the beginning of the end since he came down that escalator, maybe since birth. You would think SOMEBODY would be embarrassed. But you would be wrong. There is no shame; there is no apology; there is no learning; there is no bottom.

Finally, as if we needed any more evidence that there is no bottom, the one icky item floating in the punchbowl in an otherwise wonderful day came out of Chicago. Jussie Smollett is still sticking by his ludicrous story of being attacked by MAGA hat white men and the justice system in the banana republic of Chicago has dropped all charges against him for the obvious hoax. In the stirring words of the late Johnnie Cochran: “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.” We’re also told that everything is “sealed.” Well, heck, that ain’t no thang. All the divorce records of both of Obama’s opponents were “sealed” too, and yet they became unsealed within plenty of time to benefit the Lightbringer. Get him on the case.

I honestly hope Jussie never works again and is driven from the public square, but I have lived long enough to know that he will be just fine. His network even gloated that he has been “vindicated.” Oh boy.

Finally, as I do every year at this time, I would like to thank the Power Line boys who extend me my platform every Friday. And express my eternal gratitude to the many smart, fascinating and encouraging readers and commenters it has been my privilege to get to know through the column. Among them: a sports team owner, an astronaut in Oregon, a poet in Connecticut, a libertarian rancher in Montana who buys my books in bulk to give away like Gideon Bibles, a retired sheriff from Alabama (Roll, Tide), and a father of 6 from Massachusetts who sings in a Barbershop Quartet and is working on a book of children’s stories about the IDF. Am I a lucky Grrrll, or what?