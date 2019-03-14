Tucker returns fire

The totalitarian left in the form of Media Matters for Communists has undertaken a campaign against Tucker Carlson. Bubba Clem provides the background to the MMC campaign in the Wall Street Journal column “The speech police come for Tucker Carlson.” Last night Tucker undertook to return fire (video below). Tom Lifson takes note at American Thinker in “Media Matters has been throwing stones at Tucker Carlson from its own glass house.” Derek Hunter has more in this Townhall column

I think I can say that in this battle we support Tucker without reservation. Speaking metaphorically, may he beat the face of MMC — here I borrow an old formulation from Howard Cosell — to a bloody pulp.