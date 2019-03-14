Video Shows Anti-Free Speech Liberals at Work

Liberals don’t generally try to win arguments, they try to shut up their opponents instead. They are increasingly successful with this tactic, especially on college campuses. The College Fix documents what happened at the University of Minnesota Morris, where college Republicans placed posters, along with many other organizations, in a tunnel that was a “free speech zone.” Unfortunately, the Republicans’ posters were consistently destroyed or defaced, and the perpetrators couldn’t be identified because the security camera in that area was broken or disabled.

So the Republicans took matters into their own hands. They installed a hidden camera inside a locker where it recorded students and others who removed or defaced Republican posters. A Morris student explains:

Tayler Lehmann is a junior at the University of Minnesota Morris, and one thing has stayed the same during his college career so far — peers have always stolen College Republicans’ fliers. “It’s been always happening, ever since I have been a freshman,” said Lehmann, a business management major who today is president of the UMM College Republicans.

***

“It’s lasted this long, I thought, ‘I better do something before I graduate,’” said Lehmann, 21. “It’s been happening since I stepped foot on campus as a freshman and nothing got done. Part of the time the cameras didn’t work and people just kept taking down our posters. I guess we got fed up with it and we thought of a way to handle it ourselves.”

Here is the video the Republicans created of liberals interfering with their right of free speech. The casual arrogance with which liberals destroy other people’s property and try to prevent other people’s voices from being heard is emblematic of the era in which we live.

The Republicans have turned their video evidence over to the university’s campus police, but don’t expect anything to come of it. I don’t know the people who run Minnesota Morris, but as university administrators, the likelihood of their being in favor of free speech is slim.

One more thing: compare the young liberals whom we see in this video with Nick Sandmann, the 16-year-old boy who was smeared by CNN, the Washington Post, and many other news outlets. These are college students, older and presumably more responsible than Sandmann. Moreover, Sandmann did nothing wrong–his alleged crime was standing still while a jerk pounded a drum in his face. These kids, on the other hand, violated their fellow students’ free speech rights.

So CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, and all the other news outlets who attacked Sandmann should really go crazy on these college students. Right? Because their actions are obviously much worse than his, and they are older and more mature. Right? I have no idea what their names are, but a little digging by reporters, like what the did with Sandmann, would easily identify them. And then they could be hounded, vilified by pretty much every news outlet, and threatened with violence by countless activists. Right?

Do you think any of that is going to happen? I don’t either. Because our press is utterly corrupt.