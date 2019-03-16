What David Kramer said

In addition to the partial transcript of Christopher Steele’s deposition, the deposition of former John McCain aide David Kramer was also unsealed in the now dismissed Gubarev lawsuit on Thursday. I have embedded the transcript below via Chuck Ross’s Daily Caller article. Kramer was instrumental to the dissemination of the Steele Dossier to the Washington media (including BuzzFeed) and State Department officials. McCain had been briefed on the dossier in London. McCain had Kramer follow up.

My friend closely following these matters along with me observes:

One thing that jumps out at me about the Kramer deposition: He claims that with the copy of the dossier Steele showed him was a slip of paper that had the names of the sources — five of them I believe. What kind of spycraft is that to share your top-secret source names with someone you’ve never met? What’s to say Kramer wouldn’t be indiscreet and get the sources killed! Steele may well have shown a piece of paper with big-time Russian names on it, but there’s no reason to think Steele wasn’t playing him.

Among the media outlets to whom Kramer gave the dossier was Peter Stone/McClatchy News. Simpson has found Stone and McClatchy to be useful tools in his toolbox. This whole operation was orchestrated by Glenn Simpson. This is what he does. It’s Glenn Simpson’s world. We’re just living in it.

