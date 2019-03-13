What Lisa Page said

Rep. Doug Collins has released the testimony of former FBI lawyer Lisa Page to the House Judiciary Committee over two days this past July. He has posted day 1 (July 13) of Page’s testimony here. He has posted day 2 (July 16) of Page’s testimony here. I have embedded the two transcripts below via Scribd. I have just turned to these transcripts this morning, but I can borrow President Trump’s formulation to say this. There is no collusion (of the Trump-Russia variety) anywhere.

Last week I posted the transcript of Bruce Ohr’s testimony to the House Oversight committee this past August here. Margot Cleveland assesses the takeaways from Ohr’s testimony in this Federalist column.

The FBI conducted a fake investigation of Hillary Clinton and her server as limited by the Obama Department of Justice. Former FBI Director James Comey announced the termination of this investigation in the long deliberated but unsupportable script at his infamous July 2016 press conference. This is a political scandal of the traditional variety.

The FBI also conducted a pretextual counterintelligence focused on the Trump presidential campaign. Page and her FBI lover Peter Strzok texted about this investigation as their “insurance policy” in the event of Trump’s election, although Page did not concede this point. This is a political scandal that represents something new under the sun.

Page is a key witness in both of these matters. The Page text messages incidentally raise the question how senior FBI officials had so much time for politics and why they felt free to express their animus so freely on the job. I don’t think we’ll get a handle on that any time soon. According to Page, however, the text messages had no bearing on their work. That, as lawyers say, does not pass the straight face test.

Lisa Page Interview Day 1 by Scott Johnson on Scribd

Lisa Page Interview Day 2 by Scott Johnson on Scribd