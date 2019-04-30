And now. . . The Burkini!

The good woke folk at Sports Illustrated are out with their annual “swimsuit” issue, and they are very proud of themselves for featuring the first ever a Muslim model wearing a . . . burkini.

We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Halima Aden is the newest member of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, making history as the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in the magazine.

Well, the geniuses at the Babylon Bee didn’t take long to give this the appropriate response:

NEW YORK, NY—In a controversial move, Sports Illustrated has unveiled photos of its first ever Baptist swimsuit model, pictured in a floor-length denim skirt, modest collared blouse, and no makeup or jewelry whatsoever, other than her purity ring. The “hot” photoshoot includes pictures of the woman lying on the beach, rolling around in the water, and reading Passion and Purity on the beach in sexy poses, all while completely covered up. Christians quickly praised the decision. “We are glad SI finally sees the value of modesty,” one leading evangelical said. “A woman mostly covered from head to toe is a great precedent to set, and we hope more models going forward will be dressed this modestly.”

Game, set, and match to the Babylon Bee.