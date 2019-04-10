April madness

There was some hand-wringing when this year’s Final Four materialized. No Duke, no Kentucky, no North Carolina. No Zion, no Ja Morant, no Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga’s Japanese star, to market.

Nor did the tournament have a Cinderella. Yes, Auburn and Texas Tech are unheralded programs, but that’s because they’re usually also-rans in power conferences. They don’t resemble VCU, George Mason, or the Butler of a few years ago.

Worse yet, two great defensive teams, probably the two best in the country, had made it. With Virginia and Texas Tech each playing in a different semifinal game, low scoring seemed assured in both.

I looked at things differently because I love defense and don’t care for Duke, Kentucky, or North Carolina. I envisaged at least two tight games in which every point would be precious and every bucket earned.

It worked out even better than that. All three games were tight and two were classics.

The final game had something for everyone. The first ten minutes were my cup of tea. For a while it looked like the first team to 45 points would win.

But the second half featured offensive fireworks. Texas Tech scored 39 points; Virginia scored 36.

The game went into overtime thanks to a three-point shot by De’Andre Hunter with 12 seconds left in regulation. Texas Tech had two opportunities after that to win it, but couldn’t.

The overtime was a little disappointing for the neutral because Virginia seized control early on. But I wasn’t neutral, I was for Virginia.

Thus, I got a thrilling game and the outcome I desired. And the college basketball world got a great story of redemption.

Virginia, a team that last year experienced the crushing disappointment of becoming the first number one seed to lose an opening round game, this year rebounded to win the national championship. And it did so by rallying from probable defeat in its three last games. Indeed, against Purdue and Auburn — the Cavaliers quarterfinal and semifinal opponents — defeat looked almost certain until the final seconds.

I think the key to the final game was Texas Tech’s inability to sustain the full measure of its defensive pressure — the team’s calling card — for 40 minutes. The inability was understandable. Tech gave Michigan State 40 minutes of hell on Saturday night and gave Virginia 20-plus minutes of it on Monday night. And against Virginia, they had to play nearly 30 seconds of defense on most possessions.

Tony Bennett, Virginia’s coach, countered Texas Tech brilliantly. When Tech was applying its normal intense pressure, he used an extra ball handler, Kihei Clark, a 5-9 freshman. Virginia didn’t score proficiently, but with Clark and Ty Jerome playing together it largely avoided turnovers and all but completely avoided the kind that lead to breakaway baskets.

Late in the game, when Texas Tech’s pressure was no longer so severe, Bennett replaced Clark with Braxton Key, a 6-8 defensive specialist. This enabled Virginia to match up effectively with all three of Tech’s main scoring threats — Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, and Davide Moretti. It also meant that a first-rate scorer, Jerome, was now handling the ball up top against a tiring defense.

But as well as Bennett coached and as courageously as his team played, Virginia needed luck to win — just as it did in the Purdue and Auburn games. If a Tech player’s pinky hadn’t made the slightest of contact with the ball before it went out of bounds, or if the call to the contrary hadn’t been reversed, Tech might well have won the game, tired or not. And Tech might very well have won if Tariq Owens, its 6-11 shot blocker extraordinaire, hadn’t been of limited effectiveness due, it seems clear, to a serious injury he suffered in the semifinal against Michigan State.

That’s how it is when the Final Four features such close games. A break here, a break there, and the outcome is probably different. Virginia got the breaks in both games, but few outside the ranks of Auburn and Texas Tech supporters will begrudge them their triumph, a fitting reward for the program’s sustained excellence under Tony Bennett and for the resilience of his current group of players.