Candace Owens Is Coming to Town!

My organization, Center of the American Experiment, has for many years held an Annual Dinner as a fundraiser. Many luminaries have appeared as our featured speaker: Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev, the first President Bush, Henry Kissinger, Charles Krauthammer, Bill Bennett and many more. This year our keynote speaker will be the youngest ever, by at least a couple of decades: Candace Owens. When we announced her appearance, one of my staffers said that Candace is on the front lines. I amended that observation: Candace is the front line. Wherever she goes is the battlefield.

Candace spoke at a Center lunch forum last May and drew a record crowd of 550. You can see her speech on that occasion here. I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that Owens is one of the most important people in the United States today. If you haven’t already seen it, this was her dramatic testimony before a House committee that held a hearing on hate crimes last week:

I am considering forgoing the usual introduction, and instead playing that video to our Annual Dinner guests. If you can make it, I strongly encourage you to come. It is going to be a great evening. If Candace isn’t enough to entice you, consider that you will also witness my annual Power Point on American Experiment’s achievements over the last 12 months!

There is a back story: we originally booked Nigel Farage as our Annual Dinner speaker, thinking it would be fun to go international after hosting quite a few Americans in a row, and cognizant that Farage is, in some ways, the Trump of the U.K. But Nigel canceled on us last week as a result of the delay in Brexit, along with his formation of a new political party and his race for a seat in the European Union Parliament. On account of those events, he canceled his North American speaking engagements, including ours. Hence “From Brexit to Blexit.”

We were delighted to make lemonade out of a lemon by snagging Candace Owens, a good friend of our organization and probably the hottest person we could hope for at the moment. So, if you can make it, please attend on May 18!