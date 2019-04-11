Comforting Words From Ocasio-Cortez [Updated]

We have endured a horrific winter here in Minnesota. Temperatures plunging below -20 F, the snowiest February on record, a winter that wouldn’t end–and still hasn’t. We are in the midst of an 8 to 12 inch late-season snow storm. I took this photo off my front steps this morning and posted it on Instagram:

The picture actually understates the case: I always post pretty photos on Instagram. Missing are the 4 to 6 inches yet to fall, the hail we experienced this afternoon, the 40 mph winds, and many cars in the ditch. But a wit commented on my photo with words of reassurance:

Per AOC, I think you only need to suffer for about 11.5 more years.

Ha ha, good point! For the first time ever, I sincerely hope Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is right. But the odds are heavily against it.

By the way, if you are on Instagram and want to follow me, it is johnhinderaker. No politics.

UPDATE: I am pretty sure I posted this video–“If We Had Some Global Warming”–some years ago, but a commenter reminded me of it by posting it in the comments. Here it is, a true Northern perspective–global warming? Please!!