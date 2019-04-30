Posted on April 30, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Ilhan Omar

Communist Murderers For Ilhan Omar?

Angela Davis is both a murderer and a Communist. Notwithstanding her Communist principles, however, she rakes in tens of thousands of dollars–apiece–for personal appearances. And she is a big fan of Ilhan Omar:

Death threats? Davis knows a lot about death, having furnished the murder weapons that killed a California judge. But I digress.

Omar appreciated, and retweeted, the compliment from the unrepentant “activist and scholar.”

I am so old, I can remember when politicians kept their distance from murderers and Communists. But those days are long gone; in the Democratic Party, at least.

