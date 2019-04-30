Communist Murderers For Ilhan Omar?

Angela Davis is both a murderer and a Communist. Notwithstanding her Communist principles, however, she rakes in tens of thousands of dollars–apiece–for personal appearances. And she is a big fan of Ilhan Omar:

"I am extremely proud that finally we've elected someone to Congress who speaks out … on behalf of all people who are oppressed," says Angela Davis of Congressmember Ilhan Omar. She adds, "I'm also quite afraid for her. We know she has received many death threats." pic.twitter.com/flJsDeUVug — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) April 30, 2019

Death threats? Davis knows a lot about death, having furnished the murder weapons that killed a California judge. But I digress.

Omar appreciated, and retweeted, the compliment from the unrepentant “activist and scholar.”

I am so old, I can remember when politicians kept their distance from murderers and Communists. But those days are long gone; in the Democratic Party, at least.