Fascism In Israel? Not Exactly

Israeli politics are more complicated and sometimes more entertaining than ours. Take the case of Ayelet Shaked, who is, or was last I knew, the Minister of Justice in Netanyahu’s government. Shaked is a software engineer, an IDF special forces veteran, and a solid conservative. She left the Jewish Home party at the end of 2018 and was one of a small group who formed the New Right party. I take it that she had some sort of falling out with Netanyahu, although I am not sure that is the case. In any event, her New Right party did not get enough votes in the recent election to claim seats in the Knesset.

All of that is a prelude to this campaign ad. Like conservatives in the U.S., Ayelet Shaked is used to being lumped with Nazis, etc. This was her response:

I forgot to mention that Ms. Shaked is quite attractive for a politician.