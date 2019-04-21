A belated Happy Easter to all of our Christian readers and friends. I took this picture in church this morning:

Unfortunately, Easter wasn’t so peaceful in Sri Lanka, where some people did something: Islamic terrorists carried out at least six more or less simultaneous attacks on churches and tourist hotels. Most of the attacks reportedly were done by suicide bombers, and 13 terrorists reportedly have been arrested. More than 200 are dead and hundreds more wounded. This photo of one of the bombed churches contrasts strongly with the peace in which we in the United States are able to celebrate religious occasions: