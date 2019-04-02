When Jeffrey Hart died this past February, I posted the appreciation I had written for National Review in 1997. In my appreciation I wrote of Professor Hart in his aspect as a teacher.

The just-published April 2019 issue of the New Criterion includes a brilliant tribute to Professor Hart by New Criterion managing editor James Panero. Like me, James is one of many among several generations of Dartmouth students whom Professor Hart turned toward the light. James’s tribute eloquently captures Professor Hart in all his complexity in “Jeffrey Hart, 1930-2019.” It is simply the best tribute published so far and I am grateful that the New Criterion has made it accessible online.