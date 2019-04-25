Loose Ends (75)

• News you can use: The Power Line podcast is now available on Spotify! And as a reminder, if you aren’t listening regularly, please consider subscribing, and even if you are neither a subscriber or listener, you might consider leaving a brief review and five-star rating for the show on iTunes. It helps us build an audience.

• So Biden is in. Fun times ahead. I still don’t see the younger cohort of Democratic voters who weren’t alive when he first ran and dropped out in 1987 liking him very much when they learn about this:

The Gary Hart reference was fun. He’s still around, and why shouldn’t he run, too? (For more, see also this video.) And he’s already flunked the SNL coolness test:

What the heck, even Johnny Carson got in on the Biden pile-on:

And not to mention the likely campaign logo Biden will be stuck with:

• Here’s a rare one-minute video of G.K. Chesterton speaking at Holy Cross in 1931, and it has a great (and politically incorrect) payoff in the middle: