Loose Ends (76) [With Comment by John]

• Oh no! The 50th anniversary Woodstock music festival has been canceled!

After rumors of cancellation continued to circulate after festival organizers postponed the ticket on-sale date last week, Woodstock 50 will officially not take place in 2019. The 50th anniversary of the original legendary event was set to take place in Watkins Glen, NY, with an eclectic mix of artists like Dead & Company, Santana, The Killers, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus and many more. One headliner, The Black Keys, had already dropped out of the lineup even before the ticketing pushback. As Billboard reports, representatives from Dentsu Aegis Network, the organization funding Woodstock 50, released a statement confirming the festival’s cancellation: “As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival,” the statement reads. “As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

Darn, there goes my idea of opening a booth outside the festival offering LSD suppositories for the aging baby boomers who want to re-live wallowing in the mud. “No time to wallow in the mire,” The Doors told us, but as my mentor Stan Evans liked to say, “You make time to wallow in the mire!”

• Joe Biden is said to have made his first mistake on the campaign trail when he supposedly remarked that he wanted to make America “straight” again. Doesn’t he realize that’s Melania’s job?

• Maine Senator Susan Collins infuriated the left when she came out in support of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, and she has drawn a challenger for re-election. And she better look out!

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins finally has a Democratic challenger for the 2020 election cycle after progressive activists vowed to unseat her for voting to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Bre Kidman, a part-time attorney and artist, filed on April 20 to run against Collins for one of Maine’s U.S. Senate seats, reported The Washington Free Beacon.

Kidman is an organizer for Maine Educationalists on Sexual Harmony (M.E.S.H), an organization founded to “create a holistic integration of sex and identity and to (re)build a stronger community united with sex-positive awareness.” M.E.S.H’s website describes Kidman as a “queer feminist lawyer, mermaid, writer, activist, and artist.” However, on Facebook, Kidman refers to herself as a “criminal defense attorney by day and radical fat queer/performance artist/model/musician/activist most other times.” I can’t understand why Kidman isn’t running for president. The Democratic field as it stands right now clearly doesn’t include this much diversity.

