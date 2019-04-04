Sir Charles, The Rifleman, and beyond, Auburn’s all-time best basketball players

Auburn stormed into the Final Four by beating college basketball bluebloods Kansas, North Carolina, and Kentucky. It was almost enough to make one forget the Tigers’ near defeat in the first round at the hands of New Mexico State.

Auburn made it to the Elite Eight on the strength of two outstanding guards — Jared Harper and Bryce Brown — plus a quality big man — Chuma Okeke. In the regional final, the Tigers were without the injured Okeke, as they will be during the Final Four. Yet, they still managed to get past a Kentucky team that beat them twice during the regular season.

It will be up to the two guards to carry Auburn against Virginia on Saturday. I can’t wait to see how they fare against the Cavaliers’ outstanding defense.

Auburn is a football school and always has been. I didn’t know until I began research for this article that “Shug” Jordan, Auburn’s legendary football coach, coached the basketball team for ten years before switching to football. He’s fifth in wins among Auburn basketball coaches and first in wins as a football coach. In between, these coaching stints, he participated in four major invasions as a soldier in World War II.

Sonny Smith is Auburn’s most successful basketball coach. He led the Tigers to five straight NCAA tournaments (1984-88), half of its all-time total. Charles Barkley and Chuck Person were the stars who started this streak.

But no Auburn team made it past the Sweet Sixteen until this year’s squad, under coach Bruce Pearl. Pearl will be trying to become only the third Jewish coach to win the NCAA tournament. The others? Nat Holman (City College of New York, 1950) and Larry Brown (Kansas, 1988).

Here is my attempt to identify the best basketball players in Auburn history:

First Team:

Eddie Johnson (1973-76)

He’s one of only two four-time all-SEC selections in Auburn history. Johnson is fourth on the Tigers’ all-time scoring and assist lists, and third in career scoring average (19.5). He was SEC defensive player of the year as a junior. Johnson went on to play in the NBA for 11 years, averaging 15 points per game for his career and making two all-star teams. But he is now serving a life sentence in prison.

John Mengelt (1969-71)

Mengelt was a scoring machine. His career scoring average of 24.6 points per game is three points better than the number two Tiger on the list (Mike Mitchell). He scored 40 points or more eight times in his career, including a 60 point game against Alabama, and was named all-SEC three times. Mengelt played in the NBA for 11 seasons, averaging just under 10 points per game.

Chuck Person (1983-86)

Chuck Person, not the more famous Chuck Barkley, is Auburn’s greatest basketball player, in my opinion. He was a two-time all-American and led the Tigers to their first three NCAA tournaments. He remains Auburn’s all-time leader in points scored. As noted here, Person would have scored many more points had there been a three-point shot when he played in college. Person is also Auburn’s third all-time leading rebounder. Person was the number four pick in the 1986 NBA draft. He justified that selection by becoming Rookie of the Year. He became known as the Rifleman, in part because of his sharp shooting and in part because he was named after Chuck Connors who starred in a television show of that name. “The Rifleman” had a memorable shootout with Larry Bird in the final game of a 1991 playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics (won by Boston). After his playing career, Person went into coaching. He was a member of Bruce Pearl’s staff until he was arrested and indicted in 2017 in the recruiting scandal that has roiled college basketball. Person pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit bribery. As far as I know, he has not yet been sentenced.

Mike Mitchell (1975-78)

Mitchell is the other Auburn player (besides Eddie Johnson) to make four all-SEC teams, and he’s the Tigers’ number two all-time scorer. He had a great NBA career, averaging 19.8 points per game. Mitchell is still the seventh all-time leading scorer in San Antonio Spurs history. In 1985, he edged out the legendary George Gervin as the Spurs top scorer, the only year the king of the finger roll did not lead the Spurs in scoring. Later, Mitchell played in Italy and Israel. He died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 55.

Charles Barkley (1981-84)

What more is there to say about Sir Charles, the Round Mound of Rebound? As a collegiate, he was an all-SEC selection in all three of his seasons at Auburn, and a second-team all-American once. He led the SEC in rebounding three times. For his college career, he averaged 14.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, and made 62.6 percent of his field goal attempts. If Barkley had stayed at Auburn for his senior year, as was common practice back then, there’s a good chance the Tigers would now be in their second Final Four, not their first. I hear Barkley had a good pro career, too.

Second Team:

Doc Robinson (1997-00)

Robinson was the star of the Tigers’ 1999 Sweet Sixteen team. He was a first-team all-American that season, and made all-SEC twice. Robinson is fifteenth on the all-time Auburn scoring list, seventh in steals, and third in assists.

Marquis Daniels (2000-03)

Daniels was a two-time all-SEC selection. He led the Tigers to two NCAA tournaments. As a senior, Daniels led Auburn in scoring (18.4 points per game), rebounding (6.2), assists (3.3) and steals (2.3). Though undrafted, Daniels played in the NBA for ten years.

Wesley Person (1991-94)

Chuck’s younger brother was a star in his own right. A three-time all-SEC player, he’s Auburn’s third all-time scorer, and actually has a higher career scoring average (19.1) than his brother. However, unlike Chuck, Wesley had the benefit of the three-point shot. Wesley Person averaged 11.2 points per game during an 11 year career in the NBA.

Chris Morris (1985-88)

Auburn continued its streak of making NCAA tournaments after the departure of Barkley and Chuck Person thanks in large part to Chris Morris and Jeff Moore (see below). Morris was a two-time all-SEC selection. He’s seventh on the all-time Auburn scoring list, sixth in rebounds, fourth in blocked shots, and second in steals. Morris played in the NBA for 12 years. He was second team all-rookie in 1989 and averaged 11 points a game during his career.

Rex Frederick (1957-59)

He was a three-time all-SEC selection and a second-team all-American his junior year. Frederick is fifth in total rebounds at Auburn and first in rebounds per game (14.3). He’s one of six Auburn Tigers to have his jersey retired (along with Barkley, the two Persons, Mengelt, and Mitchell). Frederick went on to help organize, and then coach, the basketball program at the University of South Alabama.

Third Team:

Wes Flanagan (1994-97)

Twice an all-SEC selection, Flanagan ranks second on Auburn’s assist list and eighteenth in points. He led the SEC in assists as a junior. Frederick has been an assistant under two coaches in this Final Four — Chris Beard (the Texas Tech coach when he was at Little Rock) and Bruce Pearl (whom he now assists at his alma mater).

Ronnie Battle (1991-93)

He’s Auburn’s sixth all-time scorer. Battle averaged 16.7 points per game during his three-year career and shot .437 from three-point range. After leaving Auburn, he played parts of four seasons in the NBA, where he couldn’t buy a three-pointer, and then starred for several clubs in Eastern Europe.

Lee Defore (1964-66)

As a senior, Defore led the SEC in scoring (23.7 per game) and averaged 9.6 boards. He’s twelfth in all-time scoring for the Tigers. Defore passed away in 2014 at the age of 71.

Chris Porter (1999-00)

Porter played less than two full seasons at Auburn, but still made quite a mark. In his first season, after transferring from junior college, he starred on the only Auburn team ever to be a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. That team went to the Sweet Sixteen, only the third Auburn team to make it that far at the time. Porter was named SEC player of the year and first team all-American. Porter was almost as good the next season, but his year came to an abrupt halt when he was suspended for accepting money from an agent while still in college. He said he took $2,500 to save his mother from being evicted from her home. Porter’s NBA career got off to a promising start but indiscipline and drug arrests halted it in his (once again unlucky) second year. He went on to play basketball in Europe, Asia, and New Zealand.

Jeff Moore (1985-88)

Moore took over from Barkley as Auburn’s center and kept the rebounding tradition going. He averaged eight rebounds for his career and more than nine in his junior and senior seasons. In fact, he collected more rebounds for Auburn than Barkley did, albeit in four years as opposed to Chuck’s three. Moore ranks second on Auburn’s all-time rebounds list and is eighth in points.

Among those deserving honorable mention, these five players top my list:

Aaron Swinson (1991-94)

Gary Redding (1973-76)

Gerald White (1984-87)

Lance Weems (1993-96)

Stan Pietkiewicz (1975-78)

The three stars of this year’s team — Chuma Okeke, Bryce Brown, and Jared Harper — would all belong somewhere on these lists if I were including Tigers who are still playing.