Sunday Morning Coming Down

According to Yeats, the intellect of man is forced to choose between perfection of the life or of the work. Does anyone choose perfection of the life? It doesn’t really seem like a realistic option.

Perfection of the work, however, is a different story. Driving home one day from court last week, I listened to Ann Hampton Callaway spin the songs on SiriusXM’s Siriusly Sinatra channel. Playing Favorites is the name of the show and I felt lucky to happen onto it. Ann is one of my own favorites. A few months ago I saw her in concert at the Ordway in St. Paul backed by Ramsey Lewis’s band and then with sister Liz at the Dakota. Perfection of the work.

One of the songs Ann picked to play was “Lush Life” by Johnny Hartman with John Coltrane on sax, written by Billy Strayhorn. Here, I thought, is a perfect song performed perfectly.

Well, how about a few more? Seeking a diversion from the horror and stupidity of the news, I jotted down the first few that came to my mind. There’s no arguing about taste, as the adage has it. Maybe you can argue about Hartman and Coltrane, but you can’t argue about Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle on Cole Porter’s “From This Moment On.” The combination of Sinatra and Riddle featured prominently in Ann’s list of favorites as well.

Thinking my way back to a few of the artists who enticed me into the songbook, I want to highlight Ella Fitzgerald. It was her birthday last week. Shouldn’t it be a national holiday? I think it should. Below we have Ella backed by Joe Pass performing the Gershwins’ “A Foggy Day,” off the first of four albums Ella recorded on Pablo with Pass. (Thank you, Norman Granz.) It kicked off side 2.

Ann deserves an hour on the Sinatra channel for her own work. She is something else. On her recording Signature, she picked out “signature songs” by her favorite artists. From Ella’s songbook she plucked “Mr. Paganini (You’ll Have To Swing It),” a song Ella first recorded with the Chick Webb Orchestra in 1936. Ann talked a lot about Ella with me when I interviewed her back in 2009. Her Ella tribute album — To Ella With Love — is fantastic.

By my lights Mel Torme was one of the greats. His perfectionism did not go in vain. Listen, for example, to this version of “When the Sun Comes Out” (lyrics by Ted Koehler, music by Harold Arlen). Mel loved the song. He recorded it several times, including one version with the Marty Paich Dek-Tette back in the ’50’s. In this version Mel is reunited with Paich in 1990 for an incredible live performance at the Fujitsu-Concord Jazz Festival in Japan.

Thinking a little more about the artists and the songs drawing me into this music, I worked my way back to Sarah Vaughan’s performance of “Midnight Sun” on her 1978 Pablo album How Long Has This Been Going On? Sarah was backed by the dream team of Oscar Peterson, Joe Pass, Louis Bellson, and Ray Brown. (Thank you, Norman Granz.) The question I asked myself was not how long this has been going on?, but rather where did that come from? The song, the vocal, the lyrics, the performance all blew me away.

Johnny Mercer famously wrote the lyrics after hearing the instrumental composed by Lionel Hampton and Sonny Burke on the radio in 1947. In Poets of Tin Pan Alley, Philip Furia observes, “the lyric itself is a midnight sun, a last blaze of an Alley style extinguishing itself along with the Broadway stage and Hollywood studios its songs had once fueled.”

Everyone should know Nancy Lamott. She suffered with an extreme form of Crohn’s disease before she died of cancer at the age of 43. I thought I first heard of her in a loving profile by Terry Teachout in the New York Times, but I can’t find it now. Perhaps it was Carey Goldberg’s 1996 retrospective in the Times. I eventually caught up with her through Come Rain or Come Shine, her album of Mercer songs. “Accentuate the Positive” (music by Harold Arlen) may not be a perfect song, but Nancy Lamott made it so in this incandescent performance that turns that sermon into a statement of faith.