Those of us who lived through the confirmation of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court came to the conclusion that Anita Hill was lying with our eyes wide open. We observed the inconsistencies between her conduct and her testimony. The more we learned about what had gone on behind the scenes to knock of Thomas with the instrumentality of Hill, the more we understood that Hill was a willing instrument in a larger story. It’s how the left operates.

The left also relentlessly rewrites history. See the Rosenberg case. See the Hiss case. See the Rathergate scandal. In each case, we have relentless mendacity in the service of a bad cause.

Anita Hill presents another such case. It is now received doctrine that Hill was viciously mistreated by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. It is received doctrine that she told the truth in her patently ridiculous testimony. Superimposed on the received doctrine is the MeToo movement. No woman can be disbelieved, unless perhaps believing her is inconvenient to the left. Again we have relentless mendacity in the service of a bad cause.

One Republican alleged to have mistreated Hill was future Democrat Arlen Specter. Mollie Hemingway makes excellent use of Specter’s memoir in her reexamination of the Hill case in the context of Joe Biden’s current apology tour. Hemingway’s Federalist column “Joe Biden On Anita Hill In 1998: ‘She Was Lying’” is must reading.

Now Biden is himself a compliant victim of the bad cause served by the Anita Hill rewrite, and neither Biden nor any other Democrat will say a damned word about it. They are all constrained by the regnant doctrines. The word is left to the dogged Ms. Hemingway.